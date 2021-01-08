Final agreements with private hospitals being arranged as 1,151 people hospitalised with Covid-19

THE GOVERNMENT IS putting in place “final agreements” with private hospitals to aid if necessary during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the information about the cost of this arrangement will be made public when it is fully negotiated.

Figures from this morning show that 1,151 people with Covid-19 are currently being treated in hospital.

58 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours and 104 people were admitted to hospital during this time.

The latest figures were confirmed on the Covid-19 Data Hub this morning.

Yesterday, hospitalisation figures topped 1,000 for the first time during the pandemic. HSE CEO Paul Reid described it as a “sad milestone”.

Hospital figures as of 8am this morning. Source: Covid Data Hub

“The government is engaging with our private hospitals at the moment,” Paschal Donohoe said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We have some final agreements that we need to get in place and when those negotiations are concluded, the information about the cost of this agreement will be shared through the Oireachtas and publicly as we did with our last agreement.”

Earlier this year, the government reached an agreement with private hospitals to use all of their facilities during the Covid-19 crisis.

The deal cost taxpayers about €115 million a month.

“I would expect that the cost will be less, but the cost and the nature of the agreement will also be different,” Donohoe said about the agreements currently being worked out.

What we are looking to do is if we get to a very difficult place, ensure that we have additional capacity available on top of the capacity that’s available in our public hospitals.

On its front page this morning, the Irish Daily Mail reported that HSE staff are writing personal information of people receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on paper before inputting it on a computer system.

“We are aware of and are focusing on the need to put in place strong IT systems to support what will be an unprecedented vaccination programme,” Donohoe said.

“That particular issue – we will not allow that to get in the way of continuing to ensure that all the vaccine that comes into our country is quickly and carefully used.”

He said the details outlined in the report are “one of a number of issues” the government needs to deal with.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that he expects private hospitals to step up and provide ICU bed capacity if the public system needs it.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, he said “we may well need” private ICU beds to deal with the third Covid-19 surge.

Private hospitals are an “important piece” in the fight against the virus, he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

HSE boss Paul Reid said yesterday that good progress has been made on an agreement with the private hospitals, stating that a number of private hospitals have signed up to the safety net agreement. He said they expect five more hospitals to sign up this week.

He urged private hospitals to work with them during the national crisis, adding “not to do so would be incomprehensible”.