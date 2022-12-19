Body of Private Seán Rooney arrives home in Ireland

THE BODY OF Private Seán Rooney has returned to Irelandn this morning after being repatriated from Lebanon.

The Defence Forces confirmed that the Air Corps plane carrying the deceased peacekeeper landed in Dublin at around 8:30am.

Pt Rooney was repatriated home from Lebanon overnight, accompanied on this flight by a number of his colleagues from the 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander.

His family were given some private time with the remains in Baldonnel and a short prayer service was conducted before the remains departed with a Garda escort.

The plane departed Beirut yesterday after a solemn UN ceremony at the airport to honour the peacekeeper, who was killed on Wednesday when his convoy was attacked.

Details of his funeral have yet to be announced.

Three investigations are under way into Pte Rooney’s death: one led by the UN, another by the Defence Forces and a third by the Lebanese government.

His colleague, Private Shane Kearney, from Killeagh, Co Cork, was seriously injured in the incident. He remains in a serious condition in hospital but is now breathing independently.

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated his condolences to Pte Rooney’s family and friends and colleagues in the Defence Forces.

Speaking at an Irish Red Cross event for Ukrainian families in Dublin yesterday, Varadkar described the Irish UN peacekeeping mission’s work in Lebanon as “immensely valuable”.

He said it was important that to understand the circumstances of the attack.

“I would have confidence in those investigations to find out exactly what happened, why an Irish soldier lost his life and another another was severely injured,” Varadkar said.

“But the main thing I think this week really is to stand with and express our condolences to Private Rooney’s family, his friends and colleagues because it’s been a long time since we lost a soldier in combat in Lebanon. But it does remind us how important that mission is.”

Varadkar said the Irish peacekeeping soldiers efforts has allowed people “in that part of Lebanon for the last few decades to lead a relatively normal life which wouldn’t be the case otherwise”.

“It’s an immensely valuable mission, over 40,000 Irish people have served there, which is extraordinary if you think about it, and one that we’re very committed to,” the new Taoiseach added.

