This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New laws to regulate private security employed to enforce eviction orders

Such operators will in future be subject to training standards and a licencing regime, if the legislation is amended.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 6:15 AM
36 minutes ago 818 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4582417

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Charlie Flanagan will today brief Cabinet on new proposed legislative amendments to regulate private security employed to enforce court orders.

Flanagan ordered his officials to review the situation surrounding these operators, and what regulation existed, in the wake of the removal of a number of activists from a vacant property on Dublin’s North Frederick Street

The incident in September saw a group of individuals working on behalf of the owner moving in to clear protesters out of the occupied building. Gardaí – whose faces  were covered – also attended the scene.

pastedimage-61278-2 Private security operators (in the building doorway) conducted the North Frederick Street eviction last September. Gardaí can be seen in the foreground Source: TheJournal.ie

The conduct of gardaí was criticised, and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris later said he would change how the organisation manages repossessions in the future. While gardaí do not have a role in enforcing court orders, they are required to keep the peace in such situations from time to time. 

The issue of private security operators conducting evictions was thrown into the spotlight again in December, when members of a family were removed from their home during an eviction in Strokestown, Roscommon.

Violence subsequently ensued after a number of other individuals arrived at the scene. 

What the Justice Minister is now proposing is a change in the law that will mean enforcement guards employed to enforce court orders will be subject to the training standards and licencing regime operated by the Private Security Authority (PSA).

The PSA is already governed by regulations which determine appropriate training and fit and proper guidelines for licenced security personnel.

Officials at the Department of Justice will now work with the Attorney General to bring draft amendments to the Private Security Services Act, 2004.

With reporting from Christina Finn

Comments are closed because a case mentioned remains before the courts

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie