This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin cathedral urges public to donate - rather than recycle - unwanted Christmas gifts

Unwanted gifts from 2018 were donated by the charity Crosscare throughout this year.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 6:53 PM
42 minutes ago 1,877 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947739
St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin
Image: Google Street View
St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin
St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin
Image: Google Street View

STAFF AT SAINT Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin have urged members of the public to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts this week, rather than exchanging them.

In an appeal today, the cathedral asked the public to donate unwanted gifts to Crosscare so they can be given to families and young people living in poverty and homelessness in Dublin.

Unwanted gifts donated last Christmas were distributed to families at the charity’s family hub in Drumcondra, before they moved into new homes, during 2019.

The cathedral said this allowed families to have some extra items to help decorate their new homes.

“Unwanted gifts were also given out throughout the year to men and women in homeless services run by Crosscare who may not receive a birthday gift or treat during the year,” a statement said.

Staff at the cathedral added that they will be available to take in unwanted gifts on 27, 30 and 31 December from 10.30am to 4pm, after mass at 10.30am and 6pm on 28 December, and after mass at 9.30am, 11am and 6pm on 29 December.

They have also asked that people do not being food or non-perishable items if they wish to donate.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie