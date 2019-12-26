Dublin cathedral urges public to donate - rather than recycle - unwanted Christmas gifts

STAFF AT SAINT Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin have urged members of the public to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts this week, rather than exchanging them.

In an appeal today, the cathedral asked the public to donate unwanted gifts to Crosscare so they can be given to families and young people living in poverty and homelessness in Dublin.

Unwanted gifts donated last Christmas were distributed to families at the charity’s family hub in Drumcondra, before they moved into new homes, during 2019.

The cathedral said this allowed families to have some extra items to help decorate their new homes.

“Unwanted gifts were also given out throughout the year to men and women in homeless services run by Crosscare who may not receive a birthday gift or treat during the year,” a statement said.

Staff at the cathedral added that they will be available to take in unwanted gifts on 27, 30 and 31 December from 10.30am to 4pm, after mass at 10.30am and 6pm on 28 December, and after mass at 9.30am, 11am and 6pm on 29 December.

They have also asked that people do not being food or non-perishable items if they wish to donate.