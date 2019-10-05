This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thousands march in a pro-independence protests in Scotland

By AFP Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 6:08 PM
49 minutes ago 4,190 Views 12 Comments
Protesters take to the streets of Edinburgh.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE took to the streets of Edinburgh calling for a fresh referendum on Scottish independence just weeks out from the Brexit deadline. 

The demonstrators, many carrying Scottish flags and some wearing kilts and playing musical instruments – including bagpipes – set off from Holyrood Park in the heart of the Scottish capital.

Among them was lawyer and Scottish Nationalist (SNP) lawmaker Joanna Cherry, who was behind one of the successful legal challenges to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament.

She was also one of main backers of a law passed last month forcing Johnson to ask the European Union for more time to avoid crashing out of the EU without a deal.

The group organising Saturday’s march, All Under One Banner, said it was hoping to get 100,000 people to attend.

Scotland voted against independence in a 2014 referendum by 55 percent.

But nationalists argue that the 2016 British referendum in favour of Brexit means another independence referendum is necessary — because Scotland voted by 62 percent to stay in the EU.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, has argued that Brexit will devastate the economy.

Nationalists also argue that some people voted against independence thinking it would guarantee their place inside the EU.

Sturgeon, who wants a second independence referendum in 2021, did not attend the march, but tweeted a message of support.

Some independence activists also joined the march, while a few pro-Union protesters carrying Union Jack flags staged a small counter-demonstration.

With reporting from AFP.  - © AFP 2019

