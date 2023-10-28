Major pro-Palestinian protests take place across UK and Ireland

A NUMBER OF large pro-Palestinian protests and rallies have taken place in London, Belfast and across Ireland, as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

In London City Centre, over 100,000 people turned out for a large-scale protests – calling for a ceasefire to be put in place in the region in the interest of humanitarian grounds.

A number of clashes between the protesters in London and the Metropolitan Police took place, with two arrests made.

Counter demonstrations were also taking place, with dozens of people with Union flags, drawing chants of “shame on you” from pro-Palestinian marchers.

One police officer was assaulted and has since been taken to hospital, the force said on X, formerly Twitter.

A suspect has been arrested on Whitehall after a Police Officer was assaulted.



The suspect is in custody and the Police Officer is being looked after by Police Medics, on route to hospital.



We will come back to you with an update on the Officer's condition later on today. pic.twitter.com/D8kZfFnQAG — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 28, 2023

A Section 60 and Section 60AA authority was put in place until midnight, giving police stop and search powers in the London boroughs of the City of Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea.

A Section 60 AA requires a person to remove items that might be used to conceal their identity, such as masks.

Police were seen clashing with pro-Palestinian protesters.

Press Association Protesters in London with green and red flares. Press Association

Demonstrators gathered at noon on Saturday in London with banners and posters and let off fireworks and red and green flares.

Some chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, despite controversy around the slogan’s meaning.

A woman was knocked over by a police horse after the animal was startled by fireworks, but appeared to be fine when she was brought back to her feet.

More than 200 people staged a sit-in on the concourse of London Waterloo station, chanting “ceasefire now”, according to activist group Sisters Uncut.

More than 1,000 Met Police officers are on duty for the demonstration, the force announced on X.

Hundreds gathered at rallies in Belfast and Dublin to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Demonstrations in support of Palestine were also planned in counties across the island of Ireland on Saturday including in Cork, Limerick, Armagh, Clare and Sligo.

The rally in Dublin marched up O’Connell Street towards the GPO, and in Belfast protesters marched on Royal Avenue before gathering to listen to speakers at City Hall.

Crowds chanted “Free Palestine” and “stop Gaza genocide”, with some carrying signs reading “it’s ethnic cleansing not conflict” and “end Israeli apartheid”.

Leah Farrell Crowds chanting in Dublin City today. Leah Farrell

Some at the rally in Dublin carried bundles of white fabric stained red to signify children killed in Israeli air strikes.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza on Saturday rose to just over 7,700 people since October 7, with 377 deaths reported since late last night, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry.

A majority of those killed have been women and minors, the ministry said.

An Israeli military spokesman said Israel is expanding its ground operation in Gaza, with infantry and armoured vehicles backed by “massive” strikes.

Israel declared war on militant group Hamas after its fighters launched an attack in southern Israel three weeks ago.

Speakers at the pro-Palestine rally in Belfast included a number of representatives from the Muslim community in Northern Ireland.

PA Dr Hani Mahdi from Gaza speaking to protesters in Belfast. PA

Dr Hani Mahdi from Gaza called on those in attendance to “remember the people of Gaza”.

“Remember people are being killed, and living without electricity, gas, water and now no communication,” he said.

“Just remember this when you feel down in your life, when you feel you have nothing left, just remember Gaza people.

“A lot of Palestinian people lost members of their family, but we will not stop demanding our rights.

“We will fight and struggle until our last drop of our blood.”

Dr Mahdi said he had lost 30 family members in Gaza.

“All our homes were destroyed. Most of our martyrs, our children and women, most of our young we don’t know where we are now,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Israel is continuing with this unhinged project of eliminating all of us and perhaps if I were not among you today, there is high possibility you would not see me today as my area was completely destroyed and levelled to the ground.”

Includes reporting from Muiris O’Cearbhaill