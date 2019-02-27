There are at least 40,000 problem gamblers in Ireland

THERE ARE AT least around 40,000 people in Ireland who are problem gamblers, according to data published today by the Health Research Board.

This figure of 0.8% of the population classed as problem gamblers contrasts with recent research from Northern Ireland which found 2.3% of the population there are problem gamblers.

The long-awaited Bulletin 7 – showing results specifically related to gambling from the 2014/15 Drug Prevalence Survey – says that almost two in every three people gambled in some way in the past year, including buying lotto tickets, betting in a bookmakers, or online.

The government has said that further research in the next 12 months will “greatly aid” its understanding of issues around gambling in Ireland.

Reacting to the stats, Minister of State at the Department of Health Catherine Byrne said: “For the small percentage of people for whom gambling is a problem, we need measures to reduce problem gambling and its impact on individuals and their families.”

According to the stats, it is young men who are most likely to problem gamblers, with this figure calculated using a scale based on research from the American Psychiatric Association.

It says that 1.9% of men aged 18-24 and 2.9% aged 25-34 are classed as problem gamblers under this scale. This contrasts with 0.2% of women in those age groups, respectively.

Of the people who said they had gambled on sports events in a bookmakers in the past year, for example, 2% said they did so every day, 8.8% said they 2-6 times per week and 14% did so once a week.

The most common thing people bet on are lottery tickets and scratch cards, with 56.7% having done so in the past year, with 35.4% doing so monthly.

Online gambling – listed alongside gambling by telephone – is most common for young men with 12.7% of 18-24 year olds and 15.6% of 25-34 year olds gambling in this way in the past year.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice David Stanton said he would shortly bring to government for its approval the report of a working group which has been reviewing the Gambling Control Bill 2013, which has yet to be enacted by government.

He said: “The Working Group’s report will address the issues of introducing a modern licensing approach to all gambling activities, including advertising, establishing an independent regulatory authority, and enhancing protection of consumers and vulnerable persons.