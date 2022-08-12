Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 13 August 2022
Penneys recalls Winnie the Pooh plate over presence of lead and formaldehyde

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said health effects are not expected from using the plates.

By Jane Moore Friday 12 Aug 2022, 11:03 PM
Winnie the Pooh Plate The recalled Winnie the Pooh plate. Source: FSAI

A PLATE SOLD at Penneys has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The product, a children’s Winnie the Pooh plate, has been recalled due to the presence of lead and formaldehyde at higher than EU regulation-permitted levels.

The product’s batch code is Kimball no. 6041901.

The FSAI said that health effects are not expected from using the plates.

“Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Penny’s stores supplied with the implicated plates,” it added.

The product has been on sale in UK stores since 13 January 2022. It is unclear how long it has been on sale in Irish stores.

 

Anyone who purchased the affected product can return it to store for a full refund.

A statement on Primark’s website stated: “It has come to our attention that the Primark children’s dining product “Winnie the Pooh Plate”, which is pictured above, does not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety.

“The product has been found to release trace amounts of lead and formaldehyde at levels higher than EU regulation permitted levels, and this may present a risk if ingested.

“With the safety of our customers at the forefront of our minds, we are conducting a voluntary recall and invite you to return this product to any Primark store for a full refund. You will not be required to provide proof of purchase or a receipt in order to receive a refund.”

