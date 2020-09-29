#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ireland's GDP to fall by 2.5%: Paschal Donohoe publishes 2021 economic forecast

It’s not as bad as previously predicted.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 3:40 PM
29 minutes ago 2,589 Views 6 Comments
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has this afternoon published the economic forecast which will underpin next year’s budget. 

Covid and uncertainty around the EU’s deal with the UK on Brexit have led to economists estimating that our GDP is to fall by 2.5% this year. It is also expected that it will grow by only 1.4% next year. 

This is a large deviation from what was originally expected with economists earlier this year predicting our GDP could drop by 10%.

This forecast, which was signed off by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, was made by using two critical assumptions; that trade agreements between the EU and Uk will be on World Trade Organisation terms and secondly, that a widespread vaccine for Covid will not be available. 

The report estimates that employment will fall by 13.8% this year, meaning we will have an average unemployment rate of 16% as 2020 ends. It is estimated that this will drop to 10.7% next year. 

Despite the grim forecasts, Donohoe said that the decline expected has not materialised and is “less severe” than experts had originally thought. He also stressed that this forecast is looking at our GDP and not our internal economy.

Ireland has had a significant upward revision from earlier forecasts published in the spring, but this is largely due to the strong performance of parts of the exporting sectors, most notably in the pharmaceuticals sector where exports have surged this year, a statement from the Department of Finance read. 

Donohoe explained: “My department is projecting that GDP will fall by 2.5% this year. While this headline figure is less severe than envisaged in the spring, it reflects the contribution to GDP from parts of the multinational sector.

“While the economic decline is expected to be less severe in 2020 than previously envisaged there is no doubt that we have experienced a significant shock since March and the onset of Covid 19. On the plus side, however, it is important to note that employment is expected to grow by around 7% or 145,000 jobs next year, having a very real impact on the economy and society more generally. 

“The pandemic, however, will result, in all likelihood, in some level of permanent damage to the economy – so-called ‘scarring effects.  However, policy can help to minimise these.” 

