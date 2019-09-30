This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 September, 2019
Greyhound board in 'shock' over decision to not promote the sport to tourists

Irish tourism bodies met with the Irish Greyhound Board to inform them of this decision last Thursday.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 30 Sep 2019, 3:23 PM
32 minutes ago 2,885 Views 8 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Irma07
Image: Shutterstock/Irma07

THE IRISH GREYHOUND Board (IGB) has said it is shocked and disappointed by the suspension of promoting the sport in tourism marketing campaigns after concerns were raised by Minister for Sport Shane Ross. 

Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland told the IGB last Thursday that they would not be featuring greyhound racing in any tourism marketing campaigns in Ireland or abroad. 

The decision was reached after concerns were raised by Minister for Sport Shane Ross following the RTÉ Investigates programme into the sport which was broadcast in June.

“Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland jointly met with representatives from Bord na gCon [Irish Greyhound Board] late last week to convey to them that the promotion of greyhound racing will not feature in tourism marketing campaigns domestically and overseas,” a spokesperson for Fáilte Ireland told TheJournal.ie. 

A spokesperson for Tourism Ireland also confirmed that it “will not promote greyhound racing in its marketing activity”.

The IGB has argued that greyhound racing is a “national sport” and an industry in which people are entitled to participate and enjoy. 

“The tourism market is an important demographic for the industry and supports both direct and indirect employment within and outside of the greyhound community,” said the IGB in a statement today. 

The organisation said it is making a submission on the activities of the board in the area of care and welfare of greyhounds. 

The matter has been taken up with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, according to the IGB. 

The department has been contacted for comment. 

The RTÉ Investigates programme reported that the Irish greyhound industry was killing 6,000 dogs a year due to a large excess in breeding. 

