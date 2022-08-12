Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

Property prices have now reached the same level as the Celtic Tiger peak - CSO

The high follows a 14.1% price increase over the past year.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 12 Aug 2022, 11:55 AM
27 minutes ago 2,050 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5839349
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CSO HAS said its Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) has reached the same level as the peak of the Celtic Tiger boom in 2007. 

The index for June 2022 has reached the value of 163.6 points, the same same record level last seen in April 2007. 

The high follows a 14.1% price increase over the past year, with prices in Dublin rising by 11.8% and prices outside Dublin up by an average of 16.0%. 

The area and property type that has seen the biggest increase is houses in border areas that are up by 20.1%. 

The median, or midpoint, for the price of homes purchased nationally in the past year was €290,000. 

The lowest median price was in Longford where the figure was €140,000, while the highest median price was €605,000 in the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area.  

PastedImage-76191 Source: CSO

The RPPI is based on Revenue stamp duty returns, so it gauges sale prices rather that other surveys that measure asking prices. 

Related Reads

10.08.22 Tax breaks for landlords a 'good idea', but renters should get concessions too, says Varadkar
09.08.22 Explainer: What rights do tenants have against eviction in Ireland?
08.08.22 SF's Ó Broin calls for urgent action to prevent homelessness amid spike in Notices to Quit

In June 2022, there were 4,087 homes purchased based on stamp duty returns, an increase in activity of 17.7% based on the 3,473 purchases in June 2021.

Recent asking price surveys have shown that house prices are still increasing but the pace of that increases has slowed

Responding to today’s index, Trevor Grant of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors said that “activity within the sector is not dwindling”.

“Although inflation could well be eating into the “pandemic savings” which drove some mortgage activity a year ago, we suspect that mortgage market activity will continue to increase as we approach the last quarter of the year,” he said.  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie