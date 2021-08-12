#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 12 August 2021
Advertisement

Property prices rise almost 7% in a single year, CSO figures show

Mortgage experts have warned that ‘property prices are really only going one way for the foreseeable future’.

By Press Association Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 4,606 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5521085

Residential property prices increased by almost 7% nationwide in the year to June, new CSO figures show.

While the price of houses and apartments nationally remains 12.7% lower than their 2007 peak, prices have almost doubled since their recession-era low in 2013.

Following the latest Central Statistics Office data, mortgage experts have warned “property prices are really only going one way for the foreseeable future – and that’s up.”

Figures released on Thursday show that residential prices have increased by 6.9% between June 2020 and June 2021, having shown no change in the previous 12 months.

Prices are rising faster outside of the capital, up by 6.4% in Dublin compared to 7.4% in the rest of the country, during the same period.

Property prices nationally have increased by 95.4% from a low in the recession years of early 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have risen 103.7% from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 95.8% higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

Experts have warned that prices will continue to rise for as long as demand outstrips the supply of new homes.

Joey Sheahan, head of credit at MyMortgages.ie, said: “It seems, from these CSO reports, that property prices are really only going one way for the foreseeable future and that’s up.

“This will continue as long as demand for properties outstrips supply.

“While construction has picked up, material supply issues and staffing shortages are hampering the delivery of much needed homes.”

Trevor Grant, Chairperson of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors (AIMA), said the figures reflected months of construction delays caused by the pandemic.

He added: “With most sites back up and running, we would hope to see an increased supply of new homes coming onstream later this year.

“That said, there are still too many developments caught in planning limbo and that is something that requires urgent action by government.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Despite the rising cost of buying a home, Mr Sheahan argued that the high cost of renting means it is not necessarily a bad time to consider entering the property market.

“Rents continue to financially cripple those in rental accommodation, so, in a vast number of cases, the cost of repayments on a mortgage is going to be smaller to what people are shelling out on rent,” he said.

“Competition in the mortgage market is also making it an attractive time to secure an agreement and a good rate with a lender.

“And the good news is that although some lenders have announced plans to exit the market, those lenders remaining continue to make moves to cut rates and offer better terms.”

He said the situation is much different now than the one that led to the property crash over a decade ago, with prices rising more slowly and more stringent lending rules in place.

He added: “If you only borrow what you can afford to repay, don’t stretch yourself too much financially and purchase a property that suits your needs, then you should be confident that your step on the property ladder is a well-thought out one.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie