People who have bought new homes since 2013 will now have to pay property tax

The change is part of the government’s pandemic recovery package.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 12:53 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

PEOPLE WHO OWN homes built since 2013 will no longer be exempt from property tax, as part of the government’s pandemic recovery package.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan today announced measures to support economic recovery as Ireland opens up after lockdown.

At a press briefing today, Martin said that any “recalibration” of the scheme “will be fair and will be affordable”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said that the Programme for Government committed to “bring new homes, which are currently exempt from the LPT, into the taxation system.”

It also “committed to bring forward legislation for the LPT on the basis of fairness and to ensure that most homeowners will face no increase.”

“All money collected locally will be retained within the county”, the spokesperson added.

Full details of the scheme will be announced tomorrow, the Taoiseach said.

Responding to the changes, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said: “The property tax is one of the most regressive taxes that was ever introduced.”

“It applies to debt as well as to the assets. It takes no account of inability to pay”, he said. “I sat on on South Dublin County Council when this tax was introduced, for every euro that was raised in local property taxes on South Dublin County Council, a euro was taken away in central government grants. In fact, we were no better off.”

“This tax needs to be scrapped”, Ó Broin said.

Last month, The Journal reported that the Minister for Finance was asked to consider whether a multiple of the LPT for vacant apartments could be used to discourage institutional landlords from leaving their properties idle.

But homes built after 2013 were not subject to LPT anyway.

The package will also see 500,000 homes retrofitted to a B2 energy standard rating. Houses with this rating have low levels of heat loss thanks to wall and attic insulation and and window and door upgrades.

Retrofit training is being rolled out this year to meet the demand for jobs in energy efficiency that this project will bring.

The Government is also launching a number of measures to help businesses reopen. The employment wage subsidy scheme is to be extended from 30 June until 31 December.

The current payment rates will be maintained in July, August, and September, and eligibility for the scheme will be extended.

A new business resumption support scheme will be launched in September, the Taoiseach added, and commercial rates will be waived for a further three months.

The 9% reduced VAT rate for hospitality will be extended until at least the end of September.

Martin called the overall package “the very opposite of austerity”.

