Graduated system of fines to be introduced for breaking Covid-19 rules

Gardai speaking to commuters at a check point on the M11 near Bray as part of Operation Fanacht.

THE CABINET COVID-19 sub-committee has agreed to introduce graduated fines for non-compliance with coronavirus regulations.

A proportional system is to be brought in by Government, which could include €50 on-the-spot fines. Laws will now be drafted by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The prospect of a graduated fines system was raised at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday night.

A meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 considered this evening whether fines should be introduced to enforce regulations.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn left Government Buildings this evening after briefing the committee.

NPHET wrote to the Government last night to say it remains deeply concerned about the ongoing rise in Covid-19 cases but did not recommend further restrictions.

There are currently penalties in place of up to €2,500 for breaching pandemic regulations, such as organising a gathering or not wearing a face covering on public transport.

One idea under consideration for graduated fines is a €50 on-the-spot fine for not wearing a face mask or leaving your county during restrictions.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee and Christina Finn