A PROPOSAL TO stop direct train services between Dublin and Wexford and instead make passengers change along the line has been labelled “short-sighted” by a Government party senator.

A rail expansion campaign group has also criticised the move, saying it would make the route “almost unusable” for passengers who use stations along the southern area of the line.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is considering ending the direct Dublin-Wexford services and instead requiring passengers to alight from intercity trains at Wicklow or Greystones and change to Dart carriages.

The move comes despite reported growth in passenger numbers and national aims to make public transport a more attractive option for commuters.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne called on the NTA to be “more imaginative” in its planning.

“If you look at the increases that we have seen along the Rosslare line, we’re seeing double digit percentage increases over the last number of years from a number of the train stations in Co Wexford,” Byrne said.

“If we are to look at trying to get drivers who are stuck on the M11 coming up into Dublin, if we are to give them a realistic alternative, then by providing a regular, efficient rail service down along the east coast, that would make far more sense,” he said.

“I just think that the NTA are being very short-sighted on this,” the senator said.

The argument that I’ve been putting to the NTA is let’s be more imaginative. Why just have a single line? Why not look at investing in a number of lines along that route in the same way as the lines to the south and west going into Heuston Station have been increased?

“I entirely appreciate it’s a difficult line to address because a lot of it runs alongside the coast, but at present, the government is investing large sums of money to protect the line against marine erosion.

Rail expansion campaign group South East on Track has said it would welcome potential additional rail services but “campaign vigorously” against ending direct Wexford-Dublin trains.

“The facts of the matter are that this proposal will marginally improve services for Kilcoole and Wicklow, while making the service almost unusable for passengers at busier stations further south,” the group has said in a statement.

“In the mid-2000s, the Bray-Dublin Connolly journey time on the Wexford train was approximately 31 minutes, compared to the current 47 minutes on the DART in 2024 for the same journey. This shows a consistent pattern of downgrading the service for the South Eastern commuter and rail user,” it said.