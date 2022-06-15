#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 15 June 2022
Gardaí arrest two in Donegal over alleged prostitution and human trafficking offences

One man has already appeared in court.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 3:42 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people in relation to human trafficking and organised prostitution offences in Donegal. 

Officers from the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) carried out an operation in Letterkenny on Monday in relation to an ongoing investigation into organised crime, human trafficking, organised prostitution, and money laundering.

Gardaí said they arrested a man in his 40s under organised crime legislation. He appeared before Falcarragh District Court (sitting in Letterkenny) this morning, charged with an offence under the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000.

Officers said they arrested another person this morning in relation to the investigation.

A spokesman said: “The Garda National Protective Services Bureau is committed to supporting victims of all crime and is calling on anyone who has been the victim of Human Trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, where they will be treated with the utmost sensitivity.” 

Garreth MacNamee
