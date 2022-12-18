Gardaí reveal new Revolut scam as they urge people to protect themselves this Christmas

GARDAÍ ARE URGING people to beware of their surroundings this festive period and not become the victim of a robbery.

A statement released by the gardai said the festive period always offers “opportunities for criminals and the risk of personal thefts and attacks”.

Gardaí have urged people to plan ahead this festive season and know how they are getting home before leaving their homes.

Officers have also urged people to avoid dark places and to walk in groups, where possible.

Another tip from gardaí this year is to “never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people, walk away and continue to enjoy your night out”.

A spokesperson added: “Avoid getting over intoxicated, be wary of your surroundings, mind your valuables, protect your mobile devices, never hand your device to a strange person, protect your PIN if using your device at cash terminals.”

New type of scam

Gardaí, particularly in Dublin, are aware of a new type of crime which is targeting people making their way home at night.

This crime primarily targets young men who have had too much to drink.

Gardaí explained: “The thief, through befriending the injured party, or other forms of deception obtains the injured parties mobile phone and also the PIN number for the device.

“On occasions the injured party is approached by a ‘good citizen’ or may have gotten into a vehicle on the belief that it is a taxi or that the ‘stranger’ or ‘good citizen’ is offering them a lift.

“Once the thief, through deception, has identified the PIN number and stolen the mobile phone they then have access to the phone. This allows them to transfer money from a victim’s bank account to a Revolut account belonging to the criminal. This allows them to withdraw the money at ATMs.”