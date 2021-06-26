Protest against Catholic ownership of National Maternity Hospital site planned for today

Protestors outside Leinster House call for the National Maternity Hospital to be fully secular. May 2021.

Protestors outside Leinster House call for the National Maternity Hospital to be fully secular. May 2021.

A PROTEST IS planned on Kildare Street outside Leinster House today over the ownership of the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital.

The campaign chair told The Journal that what has emerged in the past few weeks has “galvanised people’s attention”, and added that there’s been a huge amount of “subterfuge and deceit” over what is happening with the hospital.

The proposal currently is to move the National Maternity Hospital from Holles Street in Dublin City Centre to the Elm Park campus of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG).

It emerged in 2017 in a report by the Times of Ireland, that the religious order that runs SVHG, the Sisters of Charity, would retain ownership of the hospital.

In the four years since, the debate has flared over whether a religious order that still owes millions of euros in compensation to the State should retain ownership of Ireland’s national maternity hospital, where procedures including abortions would be offered.

After the issue was raised again this week, a protest is being held today at 1pm, organised by The Campaign Against Church Ownership of Women’s Healthcare.

The organisers say that the protest will be socially distanced and people will be wearing masks.

The rally aims to get a commitment from the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that the National Maternity Hospital will be completely publicly owned and secular.

Jo Tully, Marie O’Connor, and Ailbhe Smyth are campaign speakers at the event. A number of TDs, and representatives of women’s groups such as the National Women’s Council and Termination For Medical Reasons will also speak at the event.

Tully told The Journal that the reason they are protesting is to “assert that we are not going to accept the Government’s plan as it stands to build the maternity hospital on land that isn’t owned by the State, and is leased back by the private company to the state”.

She said the two main problems the campaign group have, is that the hospital will be built on private land, and secondly that private land is owned by a company with a Catholic ethos, which is “unacceptable” in 21st century Ireland.

She said the fact that the religious order still owes the State €3 million in reparations is “another factor, but it certainly adds to the insult”.

“I think people are absolutely shocked at what has been revealed in the number of weeks. The opposition has been lead by Peter Boylan, but he has been a lone voice in this.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When asked how many people they were expecting, Tully said that when the Mulvey report was published in 2017, there was “outrage” over it and a major demonstration took place on O’Connell Street, with more than 100,000 people signing a petition against the Sister of Charity’s involvement.

“[Then] the nuns then said they were relinquishing control of the whole site to the Irish people, but they haven’t – what was done was they set up a private company and gifted the site to themselves, it’s absolutely Catholic in its essence. I think people will care hugely about it.”