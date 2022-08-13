Thousands protest in Belfast over police investigation into Noah Donohoe's death

THOUSANDS HAVE GATHERED outside Belfast City Hall in a protest over the PSNI’s investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The demonstration is in relation to the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara signing off on a request by the PSNI for a Public Interest Immunity (PII) Certificate regarding three police files that are to be used during the inquest into the Noah’s death.

The 14-year-old pupil at St Malachy’s College in Belfast, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

A leaflet about today’s protest stated that the “family of Noah Donohoe invite people to unite to protest against the signing of a Public Interest Immunity (PII) Certificate”.

Some people at the protest held aloft banners reading “No to PII” and “Release the Noah Donohoe Files”.

Sinn Féin vice-president and Northern Ireland first minister designate, Michell O’Neill, recently stated that she has “raised serious concerns with Secretary of State, Shailesh Vara, following his approval of a PII certificate to conceal information relating to Noah Donohoe”.

In the statement, she said the “PII certificate must be withdrawn now” and that Noah’s mother, Fiona, and her family “deserve full access to truth and justice”.

O’Neill added that the “the use of a Public Interest Immunity certificate to conceal information on the death of Noah Donohoe is totally unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has called for the PSNI Chief Constable to resign.

Speaking prior to today’s protest, Carroll revealed that he has written to Chief Constable Simon Byrne to express “deep concern” about the PSNI’s application for a PII certificate.

The People Before Profit MLA added: “The PSNI’s handling of the investigation into Noah Donohoe’s death has been a shambles from the very beginning.

“The PSNI’s application for a PII – typically used to protect informers – casts serious doubt on the police’s willingness to properly investigate Noah’s tragic death.”

The inquest into Noah’s death is scheduled to begin on 28 November and is set to run for three weeks.