Sam Boal Gardaí detain a protester outside Leinster House ahead of the resumption of the Dáil today.
Two men arrested at protest outside Leinster House as Dáil returns
The protesters’ signs and banners featured slogans like “Irish Lives Matter” and “Ballybrack Says No”.
49 minutes ago

TWO PEOPLE WERE arrested while attending a protest outside the Dáil this morning, Gardaí have said. 

Photographs of the scene showed a man being restrained on the ground by four gardaí and another man being led away towards a Garda van. 

The protesters held a demonstration outside Leinster House bearing signs and banners featuring slogans like “Irish Lives Matter” and “Ballybrack Says No”.

Some protesters also wheeled a makeshift, imitation gallows into the crowd. Photographs of prominent politicians were attached to the frame around an effigy hanging from a noose. 

Gardaí confirmed the arrests to The Journal and said both men have been charged with public order offences. 

“Two men were arrested under the public order act and were conveyed to a Garda Station in Dublin,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Both men have since been charged and are due to appear in court at a later date.”

The National Library of Ireland, which is located next to Leinster House, has closed for the rest of the day due to “access difficulties”. 

“With access difficulties due to an ongoing protest, the Main Kildare Street Campus (Yeats Exhibition, Main and Family History Reading Rooms and Ticket Office) will be closed to the public today. Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” the library announced on X (formerly Twitter). 

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
