Criticism of protest outside home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

One video of the incident shows about 25 people present at the demonstration.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 20 Sep 2021, 8:52 AM
By Rónán Duffy Monday 20 Sep 2021, 8:52 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THERE HAS BEEN criticism from politicians of various parties of an anti-vaccine protest that was held at the home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar yesterday afternoon.

One video of the incident shows about 25 people present at the demonstration with several holding placards displaying false anti-vaccine messages.

Another video featured homophobic insults being used about Varadkar by an individual recording the scene. 

Both clips show that a placard has been attached to the door of a residential property at the scene of the protest. 

Several gardaí were present at the scene of the incident.

An Gardaí Síochána said in a statement:

“Gardaí were alerted to a number of protestors outside a residence in Dublin 8 on Sunday 19 September, 2021 at approximately 1pm. Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident.”

Last week, a similar anti-vaccine protest was held outside the home of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly , ith one of the people involved subsequently saying in a video that “each and every politician is getting a visit off us”. 

Politicians from both government and opposition parties criticised yesterday’s protest at Varadkar’s home. 

Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris, whose own home was picketed by a different group of protesters a number of years ago, said that yesterday’s demonstration was “sickening, repulsive and disgusting”. 

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald TD said: “The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous  and shameful. The perpetrators must be held to account.”

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said: “What occurred outside Leo Varadkar’s house today was nothing short of vile. Blatant homophobia has no place in our Republic and should be confronted wherever it occurs.”

