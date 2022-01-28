#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 28 January 2022
Protest organised to save Science Gallery as Taoiseach says funding has been offered

The gallery is due to close at the end of the month.

By Jane Moore Friday 28 Jan 2022, 10:07 AM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A PROTEST IS set to take place in Dublin today as part of a campaign to save the Science Gallery, which is due to close this week.

The protest, which will take place at 1pm in front of the gallery on Pearse Street, has been organised by Students4Change alongside the Trinity College Dublin students’ union.

In a newsletter, the Science Gallery said this week marked the last chance for the public to visit. It is set to close its doors when its Bias exhibition finishes at the end of the month.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this week that the gallery needs to work on a sustainable financial model in order to secure its future.

Martin told the Dáil on Tuesday that the Department of Further and Higher Education, alongside the Department of Arts, have offered to provide funding for “a number of years to help contribute to a sustainable model”.

“Trinity College Dublin needs to do work to develop what a new vision and a sustainable financial model for the long-term future of the Science Gallery is. The Department of Further and Higher Education is awaiting a submission from them on those issues,” he said.

“There is a separate question around the contractual arrangements with the existing staff of the gallery and that is a matter for Trinity College and their staff.”

It is unclear whether the college has presented a funding model to the departments, or whether talks are continuing to take place. 

The announcement of the gallery’s closure was met with shock and sadness by students, academics, scientists and the public in general. 

A petition set up by a Trinity student to save the gallery has so far gathered over 5,000 signatures.

“Thousands have visited the Science Gallery over the years, to learn more about the world we live in, to make treasured memories with family and friends, to see the amazing amount of effort that goes into every part of every exhibition and installation,” the petition reads.

It says to close the Science Gallery is to close “another valuable part of Dublin’s culture”.

“Trinity College Dublin, we demand a solution. Don’t let down your students, your visitors, your staff, and your city.”

Trinity College Dublin was contacted for comment.

