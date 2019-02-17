Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton

A GROUP OF demonstrators has gathered outside the home of Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton this afternoon.

The protesters, part of the same group that demonstrated outside the home of Minister for Health Simon Harris last week, gathered outside Bruton’s north Dublin home at around 2pm.

Around 10 protesters are currently at the scene.

They say they are calling on Bruton not to introduce a carbon tax, and that they are trying to “stand up and make a change” by bringing their protest to the Minister’s home.

In a statement, the group also said it wants “to hold the free state administration accountable for its attacks on the Irish working class”.

Gardaí say they have currently received no reports of any incident outside the property.

Last week’s protest outside the home of Simon Harris was widely condemned across the political divide this week.

Speaking about the incident on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday, the Minister said he felt the protest was “a violation” and “a clear attempt” to intimidate his family.

“We can’t allow this to happen,” he said. “We can’t allow this to become acceptable or normal.”