This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton

Around 10 people are currently demonstrating at the scene.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 2:52 PM
27 minutes ago 5,575 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4498213
Richard Bruton
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Richard Bruton
Richard Bruton
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A GROUP OF demonstrators has gathered outside the home of Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton this afternoon.

The protesters, part of the same group that demonstrated outside the home of Minister for Health Simon Harris last week, gathered outside Bruton’s north Dublin home at around 2pm.

Around 10 protesters are currently at the scene.

They say they are calling on Bruton not to introduce a carbon tax, and that they are trying to “stand up and make a change” by bringing their protest to the Minister’s home.

In a statement, the group also said it wants “to hold the free state administration accountable for its attacks on the Irish working class”.

Gardaí say they have currently received no reports of any incident outside the property.

Last week’s protest outside the home of Simon Harris was widely condemned across the political divide this week.

Speaking about the incident on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday, the Minister said he felt the protest was “a violation” and “a clear attempt” to intimidate his family.

“We can’t allow this to happen,” he said. “We can’t allow this to become acceptable or normal.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers
    38,207  2
    2
    		Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    37,892  12
    3
    		Quiz: Did these celebrities take the law into their own hands?
    35,229  12
    Fora
    1
    		For crypto startups seeking 'legitimacy', new anti-money laundering laws are a double-edged sword
    124  0
    2
    		How to silence your 'inner lawyer' and voice stronger opinions
    120  0
    3
    		Your next work trip shouldn't be confined to soulless airports and generic hotels
    6  0
    The42
    1
    		'I don't think I've seen one person drink a beer in my entire time there ever'
    67,571  17
    2
    		Mullinalaghta dream dies in Thurles as 14-man Dr Crokes book All-Ireland final spot
    48,955  26
    3
    		'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    43,510  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Aldi's charcoal mudmask a patch on GlamGlow? We put it to the test
    18,259  0
    2
    		I tested some of Boots' lowest rated makeup to see if it was actually any use
    7,363  1
    3
    		You filled us in on your favourite celebrity perfume, and there's one clear winner
    4,182  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    CRIME
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    PSNI launch investigation after pipe bomb explodes near house with young children inside
    Delays at forensic lab mean rape victims have to wait longer for cases to progress
    COURTS
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie