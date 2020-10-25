Protesters demand resignation of Belarus leader amid threat of strikes

TENS OF THOUSANDS of protesters have swarmed the streets of Minsk pressing for the resignation of Belarus’ authoritarian leader in what human rights activists described as the largest anti-government rally since late August.

More than 200,000 people took part in the demonstration in the capital, the Viasna human rights centre said.

They carried red and white flags and marched while chanting “go away” and “new election”, references to a disputed presidential vote that returned President Alexander Lukashenko to a sixth term and triggered almost daily protests.

Several subway stations were closed, mobile internet was not working and water cannons and armoured vehicles were seen in the centre of Minsk.

Rallies also took place in other cities in Belarus and police detained scores of people across the country.

A list of detained protesters released by the Viasna centre had over 130 names by Sunday evening.

Mass protests have rocked Belarus for more than two months, ever since the official results of the 9 August election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory with 80% of the vote.

His main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got only 10% of the votes and refused to recognise the outcome as valid, saying it was manipulated.

The post-election rallies have posed a major challenge to Lukashenko, who has run the country for 26 years and relentlessly suppressed opposition and independent media.