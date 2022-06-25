#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 25 June 2022
Advertisement

Protesters gather as G7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

The G7 leaders are expected to start arriving today and will tackle issues such as war on Ukraine and climate change.

By Press Association Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 1:29 PM
5 minutes ago 143 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5799945
Image: PA
Image: PA

ABOUT 3,500 PROTESTERS gathered in Munich today as the Group of Seven leading economic powers prepared to hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G7’s rotating presidency this year.

Police said earlier they were expecting some 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city, but initially fewer people showed up for the main protest which started at noon, the German news agency dpa reported.

Fifteen groups critical of globalisation, from Attac to the environmental organisation WWF, will participate in the demonstrations.

Their various demands include a phase-out of fossil fuels, the preservation of animal and plant diversity, social justice on the planet and a stepped-up fight against hunger.

“My demands for the G7 are, that they have a clear commitment to energy transition, that is the exit from fossil fuels, all forms of fossil fuels, by 2035 at the latest, so we can stop financing wars and conflicts,” said Kilian Wolter from the environmental group Greenpeace who participated in the protest on Munich’s Theresienwiese lawn in the city centre.

Earlier this morning, members of the antipoverty organisation Oxfam posed at a small Munich protest wearing oversized heads of the G7 leaders demanding more global equality.

“We need concrete action to cope with multiple crises of our times,” Oxfam spokesman Tobias Hauschild told The Associated Press.

“That means the G7 have to act immediately. They have to fight hunger, inequality and poverty.”

Germany’s top security official called on protesters to refrain from violence.

“I expect all demonstrators to protest peacefully, not to hurt anyone and not to destroy any cars or stores,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told news portal t-online.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A total of around 18,000 police officers are deployed around the summit site and the protests.

The G7 leaders — from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — are expected to start arriving in Germany this afternoon and will tackle issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, climate change, energy and the looming food security crisis.

“Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is also having an impact here,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his video podcast referring to rising prices for groceries, petrol and energy.

The chancellor said the G7 leaders would discuss the current situation triggered by the war “and at the same time ensure that we stop manmade climate change”.

The G7 summit will take place in Bavaria’s Elmau from Sunday through to Tuesday. After the meeting concludes, leaders of the 30 countries in the Nato alliance will then gather for their annual summit, which is being held from Wednesday through to Thursday in Madrid.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie