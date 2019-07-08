This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Protesters lock themselves to department doors in protest over Climate Emergency Bill blocking

The bill was blocked from progressing by the government last week.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 8 Jul 2019, 5:29 PM
36 minutes ago 2,996 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4715808
Extinction Rebellion protesters at the Department of Communications and Climate Actions this afternoon.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Extinction Rebellion protesters at the Department of Communications and Climate Actions this afternoon.
Extinction Rebellion protesters at the Department of Communications and Climate Actions this afternoon.
Image: RollingNews.ie

CLIMATE ACTION PROTESTERS have locked themselves to the doors of a government department building in Dublin this afternoon. 

Five activists from the Extinction Rebellion protest group formed a chain to block the door of the Department of Communications and Climate Action on Adelaide Road. 

In a statement, the group said it was protesting over the government’s recent blocking of the Climate Emergency Bill.

“The activists are holding photographs of their children, nieces and nephews, and say that they are willing to risk arrest in order to ensure the children of this country will have a future,” they said. 

The bill was blocked last week from progressing with Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton claiming it made “no contribution” to climate action goals.

The bill had passed two separate votes in the Dáil in 2018 and was set to move to the third stage. 

If passed it would mean no new licences would be granted for the purpose of oil or gas exploration in Ireland, with a view to reducing carbon emissions – a measure countries like Belize and France have already introduced. 

However, the bill was halted from progressing to the next stage after Fine Gael put down a money message, which claims the new legislation would be too costly on the public purse strings.  

The Government has insisted that oil and gas resources will be needed in the move towards sustainable economy.

Earlier this afternoon, protesters interrupted a speech by Bruton, who was speaking at a forestry conference in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin. 

The Extinction Rebellion group has said that the Climate Emergency Bill “must pass”. 

“The government’s actions on this demonstrate a serious lack of commitment to thwarting the worst effects of the climate crisis. Extinction Rebellion will not stand by while they sell our children’s futures away.”

Following the bill being blocked, People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, who has been advocating for the bill in Leinster House, said the move was a show of “the utter hypocrisy of the Government on climate and renders null and void any other measure in the Climate Action Plan”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie