Dublin: 14°C Monday 24 October 2022
Protestors stage sit-down protest inside the Houses of Parliament about cost of living crisis

The demonstrators took part in the protest in the central lobby of the Palace of Westminster, some with a Greenpeace banner reading “Chaos Costs Lives”.

1 hour ago 2,994 Views 2 Comments
Protestors enter the Houses of Parliament
Image: Greenpeace video screengrab

OVER THIRTY PROTESTORS complaining at rising energy bills have staged a sit-down protest in the Houses of Parliament.

Several dozen demonstrators took part in the protest in the central lobby of the Palace of Westminster, some with a Greenpeace banner reading “Chaos Costs Lives”.

There was no attempt by police to move them on and after reading out a number of statements they left voluntarily.

The campaigners from Greenpeace and Fuel Poverty Action entered the Palace of Westminster as tourists and visitors and were occupying the central lobby.

Linking arms, they read testimonies from people struggling with bills.

A parliamentary security officer appeared to make an attempt to prevent the protest from being broadcast during a live Sky News interview.

Greenpeace UK’s co-executive director, Will McCallum, said: “Rishi Sunak should have realised by now the huge mistake he made by blocking plans for warmer homes and failing to properly tax fossil fuel giants.

“People need permanently lower bills and a safe climate, and that means more renewable energy, more financial support, a nationwide street-by-street insulation programme, and a proper tax on the energy profiteers to pay for it.”

Ruth London, from Fuel Poverty Action, called for support for their “energy for all” proposal, giving each household enough free energy to cover basics such as heating, cooking and lighting, paid for windfall taxes, ending fossil fuel subsidies and higher prices for excess energy use.

The activists are endorsed by Disabled People Against Cuts, they said.

 

