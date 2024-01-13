Poll: Do you take part in protests?

Advertisement
Water charges protests, 2015.
A huge Palestine solidarity rally is taking place in Dublin today.
TODAY WHAT IS being billed as Ireland’s “biggest ever” Palestine solidarity rally is taking place in Dublin city from 1 pm. 

People from over 70 civil organisations are taking part in the protest, which is calling for the Irish Government to take further action against the Israeli Government. 

Last year, the Gardaí policed an increased number of protests in the capital. 

We want to know, do you take part in protests related to issues that matter to you? 


No.  (482)
No, I support causes and campaigns in other ways.  (144)
I have a few times, but not regularly.  (124)
Yes, If I agree with what a protest is calling for I try to attend.  (111)




Eimer McAuley
