Dublin: 16°C Saturday 24 July 2021
Thousands protest lockdown restrictions across Australia amid another surge in Covid-19 cases

There were 163 new infections in the last 24 hours.

By Press Association Saturday 24 Jul 2021, 8:57 AM
37 minutes ago
Police at a protest in Melbourne. Melbourne is currently in its fifth lockdown due to an outbreak caused but the Delta variant of the Covid-19.
Image: Sydney Low
Image: Sydney Low

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in coronavirus cases.

The participants marched from Sydney’s Victoria Park to Town Hall in the central business district, carrying signs calling for “freedom”.

There was a heavy police presence in Sydney, including mounted police and riot officers in response to what authorities said was unauthorised protest activity. Police confirmed a number of arrests had been made.

New South Wales (NSW) Police said it recognised and supported the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly, but the protest was a breach of public health orders.

A police statement said: “The priority for NSW Police is always the safety of the wider community.”

The protest comes as Covid-19 case numbers in the state reached another record with 163 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Greater Sydney has been locked down for the past four weeks, with residents only able to leave home with a reasonable excuse.

State health minister Brad Hazzard said: “We live in a democracy and normally I am certainly one who supports people’s rights to protest … but at the present time we’ve got cases going through the roof and we have people thinking that’s OK to get out there and possibly be close to each other at a demonstration.”

In Melbourne, thousands of protesters turned out downtown chanting “freedom”. Some of them lit flares as they gathered outside Victoria state’s Parliament House.

A car protest rally is also planned in Adelaide, which is also under lockdown, with police warning they will make arrests.

