#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

Protests as man shot by Minnesota officer in traffic stop crashes and dies

A female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the crash.

By Press Association Monday 12 Apr 2021, 4:36 PM
9 minutes ago 1,176 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5407632

embedded259141121 Family and friends, foreground, of Daunte Wright mourn in Brooklyn Centre Source: Christian Monterrosa via PA Images

CROWDS OF MOURNERS and protesters have gathered in a Minnesota city where the family of a 20-year-old man say he was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing several streets away.

The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

The death sparked protests in Brooklyn Centre into the early hours of this morning as Minneapolis was already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers over George Floyd’s death.

Brooklyn Centre is a city of about 30,000 people located on the north-west border of Minneapolis.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz tweeted that he was praying for Wright’s family “as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement”.

Police did not immediately identify Wright or disclose his race, but some protesters who gathered near the scene waved flags and signs reading Black Lives Matter.

Others walked peacefully with their hands held up.

On one street, written in multi-coloured chalk were the words: “Justice for Daunte Wright.”

embedded259140650 A crowd forms a circle around a memorial for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Centre Source: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune

Brooklyn Centre police said in a statement that officers had stopped an individual shortly before 2pm yesterday.

After determining the driver had an outstanding warrant, police tried to arrest the driver.

The driver re-entered the vehicle and drove away.

An officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver.

Police said the vehicle travelled several streets before striking another vehicle.

Officers said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the person’s name following a preliminary post-mortem examination and family notification.

A female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the crash.

Katie Wright, Wright’s mother, huddled with loved ones near the scene and pleaded for her son’s body to be removed from the street, the Star Tribune reported.

She said her son had called her when he was getting pulled over, and she heard scuffling before the call ended.

When she called back, she said his girlfriend told her Wright had been shot.

embedded259141162 Authorities respond to a scene in Brooklyn Centre Source: Christian Monterrosa via PA Images

Carolyn Hanson lives near the crash scene and told the newspaper that she saw officers pull the man out of the car and perform CPR.

Hanson said a passenger who got out was covered in blood.

Demonstrators gathered shortly after the shooting and crash, with some jumping on top of police cars and confronting officers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Marchers also descended upon the Brooklyn Centre police department building where rocks and other objects were thrown at officers, Minnesota Department of Public Safety commissioner John Harrington said at a news conference.

The protesters had largely dispersed by 1.15am today, he said.

Harrington added that about 20 businesses had been broken into at the city’s Shingle Creek shopping centre.

He said law enforcement agencies were co-ordinating to tame the unrest, and the National Guard was activated.

Brooklyn Centre mayor Mike Elliott announced a curfew in the city until 6am today.

In a tweet, he said: “We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home.”

Police said Brooklyn Centre officers wear body-worn cameras and they also believe dash cameras were activated during the incident.

The department said it has asked the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer charged over George Floyd’s death, was scheduled to continue today.

Harrington said more National Guard members would be deployed around the city and in Brooklyn Centre.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie