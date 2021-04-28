#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Advertisement

The High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to one of the country's best known travel agents

The High Court heard that the company suffered losses in excess of €7m in 2020.

By Aodhan O Faolain Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 10:56 PM
36 minutes ago 6,807 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5422772
Image: The Irish Image Collection
Image: The Irish Image Collection

THE HIGH COURT has appointed provisional liquidators to a well-known travel agent company.

The company, Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours, had for many years brought mainly elderly groups or Irish Catholics on package tours to Lourdes in France, Fatima in Portugal, Rome and Medjugorje in Bosnia. 

However, the High Court heard that its business was devastated financially by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the company, which employs 30 people, first postponed its tours but then halted all excursions.

The court was told that the company recorded losses of €7.5m in 2020. It was not possible to rearrange tours, and the company came to a conclusion that it can no longer stay in business, and passed a resolution that it be wound up.

The bulk of the company’s 3,000 creditors, mainly consist of people who had booked and paid monies for tours, are owed some €5m. 

The court heard that it is envisaged those customers, many of whom are elderly, will get their money back by making applications to the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR). Other creditors include Revenue, the firm’s landlord and other companies within the Joe Walsh travel group, and various trade creditors.

The court heard that the joint provisional liquidators will help ensure an orderly winding up and will take steps to deal with the company’s creditors.

Mr Justice Senan Allen was also told that some of the firm’s staff will be kept on to make contact with and answer queries from affected customers.

The Judge appointed experienced insolvency Eamonn Richardson and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG as joint provisional liquidators to Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd, after being told the firm is insolvent and unable to pay its debts.

Barrister Brian Conroy for the company told the court the firm was founded by the late well-known travel agent Joe Walsh in 1982 and had been very successful for many years.

In recent years the it had been run by Mr Walsh’s family, David, Margaret and Barry Walsh. 

Counsel said the company had hoped to obtain additional investment to allow it survive. but that had not proven possible to achieve.

The decision to wind up the company was also prompted by the fact it would not be able to renew the annual licence it requires to operate from CAR. 

To get such a licence it would need to have a bond, from a third-party insurance provider, in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The bond would assist the firm in the event the company was unable to discharge monies owed to customers if it was unable to honour its obligations to them. 

Despite its best efforts the company could not get such a bond, the court heard.

Given the current conditions caused by the pandemic, it was not thought that a buyer for the business could be found, counsel added.

At the conclusion of submissions from counsel Mr Justice Allen said he was satisfied to appointed the provisional liquidators, and granted them certain powers, including powers to take control of the company and its affairs. 

The matter was adjourned to a date in June.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie