Activists say they've regained access to site after stand-off with security firm and gardaí

That Social Centre said on social media that one of their activists fled to the roof of the property during the attempted eviction.

HOUSING ACTIVISTS HAVE regained access to a squatting site in Stoneybatter, Dublin following an attempted eviction earlier today.

The site on Prussia Street, referred to as Sunnyvale, has been occupied by activist group That Social Centre since last month.

The group said on 18 September that they had occupied an “empty corner of Stoneybatter” and that their plans for the next few months were “to clean up, build infrastructure, host events and workshops, and resist any further eviction attempts”.

“Houses, warehouses, caravans, buddleia, and wide-open space. What more could you want?”.

That Social Centre put out a call for assistance this morning stating that a private security firm was removing everyone from the site, accompanied by gardaí.

Gardaí said they attended the Prussia Street site where a “property owner, in compliance with a court order, was securing a premises and facilitating access to persons to remove personal items”.

“A group of people gathered at the scene, some of whom commenced to engage in purported protest activity,” gardaí said in a statement.

“A traffic management operation was put in place and the road was closed temporarily for public safety. The matter has since concluded and the road has fully reopened to traffic.”

Video footage of today’s attempted eviction was widely shared online, showing gardaí and security staff clashing with activists outside the property.

In a post on That Social Centre’s Instagram, they said they had taken back the space, “but the damage is bad”.

The group said the security firm had covered rooms in oil “smashed every toilet, every appliance, every window, and worst of all, torn up all the spaces we use for community events”.

They added that the roof had been sawed into “to make it leaky and ruined”.