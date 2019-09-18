This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Varadkar says parents won't need a PSC to avail of childcare supports

The Taoiseach says the Data Commissioner has declined to meet with Minister Doherty.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 1:32 PM
18 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4814297
Leo Varadkar says an alternative route for parents without a PSC will be made available.
Image: RollingNews.ie
TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said parents who do not have a Public Services Card (PSC) will still be able to apply for childcare supports under the National Childcare Scheme.

The scheme, which opens for applications next month, aims to provide universal and income-linked subsidies for childcare. 

Concerns had been raised about childcare payments would be withheld from parents unless they submit their PSC. 

The long-awaited report about the PSC was made public yesterday evening

The commission’s findings, first revealed last month, include a ruling that there is no legal basis for a person to be required to get a PSC for anything other than social welfare payments and benefits.

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon also ordered the government to immediately stop processing the data of citizens for services outside of the department’s remit.

When asked about the matter during Leader’s Questions today, the Taoiseach said he is a big supporter of the card. 

On the issue of childcare payments, Varadkar says 80% of parents that can avail of the scheme have a PSC.

However, he told the Dáil that there will be an alternative option for people who wish to access the supports and who do not have a card.

It is understood the Department of Children are working to put an alternative in place.

Varadkar said the alternative will be more cumbersome for parents, stating that it could involve parents getting forms signed, and photographs taken and verified. 

The Taoiseach said he wanted to be clear, that he believes people will “vote with their feet” and get a card in order to avail of the child supports.

He said it “makes sense” for parents to do so, adding that digitalisation is the future for providing public services.

Enforcement action 

In yesterday’s report from the Data Commissioner, it was suggested that it will issue an enforcement order against the government if it continues to process data in relation to the controversial card.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesman for the commission also said it was preparing to issue a so-called enforcement notice to the department, which would order it to comply with data protection laws and to protect the rights of citizens.

During Leader’s Questions, Varadkar confirmed that the government has yet to receive an enforcement action from the commissioner’s office. 

Varadkar added that Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has offered to meet with the Data Commissioner, however the Taoiseach said the commissioner has declined.

Last night the minister said she was satisfied that the government’s processing of data for services aside from social welfare payments is legal, citing advice from Attorney General Séamus Woulfe.

Sinn Fein’s John Brady called on the Taoiseach to publish the Attorney General’s advice, however, Varadkar said it was not commonplace to do so, and would not be doing so on this occasion. 

If the matter goes to court, the Taoiseach said the legal advice would be laid before the court. 

