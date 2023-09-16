Advertisement

Saturday 16 September 2023
# Northern Ireland
PSNI appeal for information after shooting in Co Armagh home
The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
51 minutes ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN IRELAND are appealing for information following a report of a shooting incident which occurred at house in Meigh, Co Armagh.

Shortly after 2am this morning, the PSNI received a report that a number of shots had been fired at a property in the Gullion View area.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “It is believed that a man in his 50s was struck once in the stomach during the incident. He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.”

The kitchen window was also damaged.

“It is believed that a woman in her 20s, and man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s were inside the property and although not injured, were left badly shaken following the incident.”

Police are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information that is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 119 16/09/23.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
