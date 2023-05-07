Advertisement

Sunday 7 May 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Northern Ireland
PSNI appeal for information after wheelchair user killed in Antrim collision
The collision occurred on Wednesday in the Milltown Road area of Ballymoney.
9 minutes ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have appealed for information following a fatal road-traffic collision in which a wheelchair user was killed.

The collision occurred in the Milltown Road area of Ballymoney in Co Antrim on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man, who was in an electric wheelchair, was struck by a car near to Riverstown Close at around 4.45pm. The man has since sadly passed away.

“We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1551 of 03/05/23.”

Author
Emer Moreau
