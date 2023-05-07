PSNI appeal for information after wheelchair user killed in Antrim collision

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have appealed for information following a fatal road-traffic collision in which a wheelchair user was killed.
The collision occurred in the Milltown Road area of Ballymoney in Co Antrim on Wednesday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man, who was in an electric wheelchair, was struck by a car near to Riverstown Close at around 4.45pm. The man has since sadly passed away.
“We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1551 of 03/05/23.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site