POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are searching for a man who attacked two people, covered them in petrol and tried to set them alight.

Shortly after after 1.40am today, police officers attended a report that a man, aged in his 40s, had been stabbed inside a property in the St John’s Mews area of Downpatrick in Co Down.

It was reported that a male had thrown a petrol bomb in the direction of the property before entering it, and stabbing the man in the face.

It was also reported that he threw petrol over the man and a female occupant, before attempting to set them alight.

“A second female who was inside the property at the time managed to grab a lighter from the suspect, who fled the scene on foot,” Detective Sergeant Dougherty said.

Advertisement

The man and woman who were assaulted were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene as a precaution.

A number of residents were evacuated while officers made the building safe.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder, is ongoing,” Detective Sergeant Dougherty said.

“We are appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who might have any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch,” Detective Sergeant Dougherty added.

People can call 101, quoting reference number 85 of 15/05/24, submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.