Man (39) wanted in Spain on drug charges arrested in Belfast

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a 39-year-old man who is wanted in Spain on drug charges.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) International Policing Unit arrested the man under the Extradition Act in the Belfast Harbour area yesterday evening.

He has been charged with importing large quantities of cannabis, to the value of over €20 million, into Europe in 2013.

He is set to be brought before the extradition court in Belfast this afternoon.

Sergeant Davey from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “This arrest was as a result of our collaborative working with the National Crime Agency and the Belfast Harbour Police.

“The Police Service will continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those sought for arrest and extradition.

“Our message is clear: there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland, and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”