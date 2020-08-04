This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
PSNI arrests 10 people in historical sexual abuse investigation

All 10 people are aged between 63 and 78 and were arrested in Fermanagh, Belfast and Derry.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 3:34 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating allegations of historical sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh have arrested 10 people.

All 10 people are aged between 63 and 78 and were arrested in the Fermanagh, Belfast and Derry areas today. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said one property in the Fermanagh area was searched.

Det Supt Gary McDonald of the Public Protection Branch said: “We are not in a position to elaborate further at this time as to the specific detail of each arrest as these are very much live and ongoing investigations, however I want to give reassurance to the both victims and the local community that we are continuing to work on the reports made to us over the past year.”

“There has been much local and social media speculation and commentary regarding these investigations. Our enquiries are ongoing and this includes ascertaining if there are any significant or relevant links between the alleged offending.

“As our inquiries are still continuing it would not be appropriate to comment further on the detail of specific cases at this time and we would encourage people to refrain from speculation as we continue our investigations.”

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

