Three men arrested over attempted murder of police officer in the North

DETECTIVES IN THE North have made five arrests in Derry under the Terrorism Act today, three in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer last month and the other two in relation to the murder of an officer in 1993.

The PSNI said the female officer was targeted because she is a member of police staff and a part-time police officer.

A viable device was found outside her home in a rural area close to Dungiven, Co Derry last month.

At the time, the PSNI said that the involvement of the New IRA in the planting of the viable device was a “strong line of inquiry”.

Speaking today, detective superintendent Richard Campbell said: “Three men, aged 23, 52 and 62 years, have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19th April.

“The 52 year old man is also being questioned as part of Op Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.”

Campbell, who heads the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, also provided details of the arrests as part of the historical investigation.

He said: “Two men, aged 48 and 59, have been arrested by Detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Constable Michael Ferguson, who was 21 and from Omagh, and was shot dead by the Provisional IRA whilst on duty in Shipquay Street in Derry at around 2pm on Saturday 23 January 1993.

“The 62 year old man will also be questioned by Legacy Investigation Branch Detectives as part of the ongoing investigation into Michael’s murder.

“The 59 and 62 year old men will also be questioned by Detectives from Kenova in connection with other historical matters.

“All five men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.”