PSNI officers attacked with petrol bombs at dissident republican march in Derry

LAST UPDATE | 4 minutes ago
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have appealed for calm after officer came under attack during an illegal dissident republican march in Derry.
A number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were thrown at a PSNI Land Rover.
An Easter commemoration parade is being held in the Creggan area of the city.
A PSNI statement said: “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.
“No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm.”
The parade, which travelled to the City Cemetery, was led by a number of people in paramilitary-style dress.
Last week, senior police warned of the potential of disorder at the event.
Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the force has received “strong” intelligence that dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers on the bank holiday.
Police had increased security measures in response to the un-notified parade.
Political representatives have condemned the violence, with Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong tweeting: “Disgraceful. The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent.”
