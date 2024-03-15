Police in Northern Ireland freeze four bank accounts belonging to West Belfast UDA member

FOUR BANK ACCOUNTS belonging to an alleged West Belfast Ulster Defence Association (UDA) member have been frozen by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The accounts were frozen as part of an ongoing investigation into the illicit activities of criminal organisations such as the UDA in the Belfast area of Co Antrim.

While some arms of the militant group, according to media reports, are in talks to put an end to their activities, police believe these accounts contained the proceeds of crime.

If the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are able to gather enough evidence to prove such claims, the funds will be subject to a forfeiture order, according to detective inspector Corrigan.

Account freezing is placed on bank and building society accounts, belonging to suspected criminals, where the balances exceed £1,000.

The freezes are carried out by the police service’s Economic Crime Unit when investigators believe the funds to be proceeds of crime or intended for use in unlawful conduct.

Paramilitary Crime Task Force and the finance unit have taken joint-measures in freezing four accounts belonging to the suspected UDA member, for a period of six months.

Any money which PSNI serve with a forfeiture order are later reinvested back into communities.

The PSNI are encouraging anyone with information on these criminal activities to contact detectives on 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.