Monday 7 August 2023
# Northern Ireland
Three teen boys charged with assault in north Belfast
They are due before Belfast Youth Court in September.
THREE TEENAGE BOYS have been charged following an assault in north Belfast.

The PSNI said that the teens, two of whom are aged 16 and one aged 15, were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The assault occurred in the Limestone Road area of north Belfast.

The three teens are expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on 1 September.

Author
Emer Moreau
