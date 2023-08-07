Three teen boys charged with assault in north Belfast

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THREE TEENAGE BOYS have been charged following an assault in north Belfast.
The PSNI said that the teens, two of whom are aged 16 and one aged 15, were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
The assault occurred in the Limestone Road area of north Belfast.
The three teens are expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on 1 September.
