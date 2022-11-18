PSNI investigating 'attempted murder' of two officers after bomb attack in Strabane

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating a bomb attack on two police officers in Strabane – investigators are calling the attack an attempted murder.

Last night at 11pm two constables on patrol were attacked in the Mount Carmel Heights area of County Tyrone.

A spokesperson has said the scene has been sealed off as detectives investigate the attack.

“The Police Service can confirm that the ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane this morning follows what appears to have been a targeted attack on police shortly before 11pm last night.

“Investigations are at an early stage however the attack, which is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, caused damage to a police vehicle and is being treated as the attempted murder of two officers.

“The road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. No homes have been evacuated at this time. A further update will be provided in due course,” a spokesperson said.

Local SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan condemned the attack.

He said up to 600 homes and more than 1000 people have been affected by the subsequent security alert which has seen one of the community’s largest residential areas cordoned off with motorists asked to avoid the area.

“The bomb attack on two police officers as they served the community in Strabane last night was a depraved act committed by people determined to bring murder and mayhem to our town.

“This is a very serious situation – two police officers and anyone else nearby could have been killed last night. Those responsible are a danger to this community and are acting against the wishes of people here who want to get on with their lives in peace.

“People here are shocked and shaken this morning. They’re worried that anyone could have been killed or injured by this,” he said.

McCrossan called on the public to provide information to investigators.

“My immediate thoughts are with the officers who must be incredibly shaken by this ordeal. Their service to people in Strabane is valued and they deserve our full support.

“The people responsible for this sinister attack don’t care who gets killed or caught up in this mayhem, we need to get them off our streets. I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“Meanwhile, more than 1000 people living in Mount Carmel Heights are experiencing immense disruption as police investigate the incident. I would urge people to co-operate with police so that we can secure the area and have the cordon lifted as soon as possible,” he added.