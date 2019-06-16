Woman in critical condition after her car entered Fermanagh lake

A stretch of road near where the incident happened.

A WOMAN IS in a critical condition in hospital this morning after her car entered a lake in Fermanagh last night.

Three police officers who jumped into the lake and retrieved the woman from the sinking car have been treated in hospital and commended for their bravery.

At around 10.25pm last night the PSNI received a report that a car may have entered the water at Muckross Pier on the Boa Island Road in Kesh.

A nearby police patrol responded and the two officers onboard spotted the vehicle in the water.

Both immediately entered the lake and managed to free the woman from the sinking car.

A third police officer who had arrived on scene also entered the water to ensure no one else was inside the vehicle.

Inspector John Gordon said: “I commend the brave actions of the police officers involved and my thoughts and prayers are with the female and her family this morning.”