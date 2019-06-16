This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman in critical condition after her car entered Fermanagh lake

Three police officers retrieved the woman from the sinking car, and have been commended for their bravery.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 2:00 PM
A stretch of road near where the incident happened.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A WOMAN IS in a critical condition in hospital this morning after her car entered a lake in Fermanagh last night. 

Three police officers who jumped into the lake and retrieved the woman from the sinking car have been treated in hospital and commended for their bravery.

At around 10.25pm last night the PSNI received a report that a car may have entered the water at Muckross Pier on the Boa Island Road in Kesh.

A nearby police patrol responded and the two officers onboard spotted the vehicle in the water.

Both immediately entered the lake and managed to free the woman from the sinking car.

A third police officer who had arrived on scene also entered the water to ensure no one else was inside the vehicle.

Inspector John Gordon said: “I commend the brave actions of the police officers involved and my thoughts and prayers are with the female and her family this morning.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
