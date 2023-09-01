'I'm not resigning': The PSNI controversies that have dogged Chief Constable Simon Byrne

PSNI CHIEF CONSTABLE Simon Byrne has said he will not resign from his role, following a lengthy meeting with his oversight body last night.

The unprecedented meeting came after a High Court ruling that a decision to take action against two junior officers two years ago was unlawful.

Byrne has faced renewed calls to quit from unionist politicians this week following the ruling.

It’s the latest in a series of controversies within the PSNI under Byrne’s tenure.

Disciplining of junior officers

On Tuesday, a judge quashed the actions taken against two junior officers after making an arrest at a Troubles commemoration event in Belfast in 2021.

The incident happened on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 during a service marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack in which five people were murdered.

Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings were in force when the annual wreath-laying ceremony took place. The two officers faced action after the arrest of Mark Sykes, a survivor of a loyalist gun attack.

Sykes was handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media. He was later released without charge.

Byrne apologised for the incident and confirmed disciplinary steps taken against the two recently recruited officers.

In the High Court this week, Mr Justice Scoffield said the decision to discipline the officers was made to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.

Unionists have accused Byrne of taking unjustified action against the officers to placate republicans, while Sinn Féin has denied there was any threat to withdraw support for policing.

At the time of the incident, Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said the “heavy-handed policing” of the event was “disgraceful”.

Following the emergency meeting yesterday, Byrne said: “The deputy chief constable and I spent several hours in discussion with the Northern Ireland Policing Board surrounding the events of February 5-6, 2021,” he said.

“I highlighted that, after carefully reviewing the full judgment, I sought further advice. After consideration, the question of an appeal is now live.

“Further public commentary around this matter is not appropriate at this stage.”

Asked if he retained the confidence of the Policing Board, Byrne said: “That is a matter for the Policing Board.”

When asked about his position, he said: “I’m not resigning.”

Data breach

The PSNI was rocked after revelations of a “monumental” data breach last month, which saw details of around 10,000 police officers and staff published online.

Members of the force said they feared for their safety, due to targeting of police officers in the North by paramilitaries. Some, primarily Catholic, members of the force said they had never told family members they worked for the PSNI due to fears of ostracisation.

Byrne cut short a family holiday to return to Belfast for an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

It later emerged that dissident republicans were among those who accessed the data sparking concern among officers and staff for their safety.

Further data breaches emerged in the weeks after.

Byrne said he was “deeply sorry”, but said he had no plans to resign, adding the PSNI needed consistency and calm heads to be led through an “unprecedented crisis”.

Stolen devices

It emerged later in August that some 200 PSNI officers and staff were not informed for nearly a month that devices and documents containing data potentially affecting them had been stolen.

A police-issued laptop, radio and documents were stolen on 6 July from a car in Newtownabbey, which was understood to belong to a superintendent.

The PSNI’s Information Security Unit was informed on 27 July. Following investigations, the Information Commissioners’ Officer was informed on July 31, and officers and staff were informed on 4 August.

Covid-19 policing

In addition to the Troubles commemoration, the PSNI was criticised several times for its handling of mass gatherings while restrictions were in place.

There was controversy over the policing of the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey, which saw huge crowds gather despite coronavirus restrictions.

Organisers of Black Lives Matter protests in Belfast and Derry also raised concerns when fines were issued to attendees, comparing the policing of the event to others during the pandemic. Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson later found that concerns around the discriminatory police handling of Black Lives Matter protests were justified.

In response, Byrne said he was sorry that relations with those minority communities had been damaged and vowed to “put things right”.

Calls for Byrne to resign

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank-and-file PSNI officers, said Byrne’s comments following the meeting yesterday were “hugely disappointing and unexpected”.

The chair of the federation, Liam Kelly, took issue with Byrne considering an appeal against the High Court ruling, saying in a statement: “He would be appealing against his own actions against his own officers, dragging this matter out both internally and externally.”

The Stephen Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster is reporting today that Nipsa, which represents civilian PSNI staff, is preparing to hold a vote of confidence in Byrne.

Nolan Show can reveal NIPSA - the trade union representing civilian staff in the PSNI will next week consider a vote of confidence in the Chief Constable and whether he should remain in post.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said it is “time for change” at the top of the PSNI.

He said yesterday that public confidence in the police force had been undermined after this week’s High Court ruling.

Donaldson said: “I think that the developments this week with the High Court ruling on the judicial review brought by two PSNI constables has raised some very serious issues, and I think this goes to the heart of public confidence in our police service and the senior leadership.”

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy reiterated the position of his party that at no point did it insinuate or suggest it would withdraw from policing arrangements.

Asked if he supported Byrne remaining in position he said it was a matter for the Policing Board.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, who was Northern Ireland’s justice minister at the time of the disciplining incident, said: “At all times as justice minister I made a clear distinction between my role as minister and the role of the oversight bodies.

“The chief constable has to account for his conduct. That is what the Policing Board’s role is and that is what they will be doing today.”

Additional reporting by PA