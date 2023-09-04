PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has resigned after pressure over handling of two controversies

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 33 minutes ago
THE PSNI’S CHIEF Constable Simon Byrne has resigned with immediate effect, chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board Deirdre Toner has confirmed.
The news that the embattled police chief has resigned following a string of controversies was announced at a press conference today after an emergency meeting of the Policing Board.
“The chief constable Simon Byrne has today tendered his resignation to the Northern Ireland Policing Board with immediate effect,” Toner said.
“I have informed the board of the resignation at a special meeting this afternoon,” she said.
“I would like to record my thanks and appreciation to Simon for his work over the course of the last four years as chief constable,” she added.
“He is undoubtedly a dedicated police officer with a deep respect for the profession of policing.”
Byrne has said it is time for someone new to lead the PSNI.
Toner read a statement on Byrne’s behalf after announcing his resignation.
The statement said: “The last few days have been very difficult for all concerned.
“Regardless of the rights and wrongs, it is now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organisation.
“Can I thank those who have shown me trust, advice and friendship, and, of course, thanks to the brave men and women of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”
A row erupted last week when High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.
The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Féin could withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Fein has insisted there was no such threat.
Byrne had originally insisted that he would not resign following an emergency meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday and indicated that he was considering an appeal against the court ruling.
That statement was met by anger from the Police Federation, with its chair Liam Kelly expressing “disbelief and anger” at the Chief Constable’s statement.
Byrne has since been facing growing pressure, with both rank and file officers and civilian staff considering confidence votes in his leadership.
On Friday, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that his party had submitted a motion of no-confidence in Byrne to the Northern Ireland Policing Board, which is the oversight body for the PSNI.
Byrne was already facing pressure following a major data breach from the PSNI last month.
Personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published in response to a freedom of information request.
Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.
The PSNI has confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers.
A number of other data breaches has since come to light, including the loss of a police officer’s laptop and notebook which contained details of 42 officers and members of staff after the items fell from a moving vehicle.
Speaking today, Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said the last few weeks must have been “incredibly difficult” for Byrne.
“He was very aware of and greatly appreciated the often difficult job that officers and staff across the organisation do on behalf of the community,” Toner said.
“This may not always have been apparent to onlookers but it was very much his modus operandi, as was his desire to improve policing for the community through modernisation and investment in local policing arrangements,” she said.
“His tenure was subjected to intense scrutiny and I am sure that the last few weeks in particular have been incredibly difficult for him personally and professionally,” she added.
“The board will now consider the leadership arrangements going forward.”
The Policing Board had been scheduled to hold its monthly public session on Thursday, but a spokesperson said that had now been cancelled.
The spokesperson said all meetings this week would be “dedicated to dealing with the situation at hand”.
The Police Federation’s Liam Kelly said today that Byrne’s position had become untenable following a string of controversies.
Kelly said Byrne has “now done the right thing”.
He said morale had never been lower in the PSNI.
“There is a serious and worrying disconnect between those in leadership roles and the men and women from all community backgrounds who are the rank and file,” Kelly said.
Whoever succeeds Byrne has a mountain to climb to address the cultural deficiencies, rebuild confidence and restore credibility.
Kelly said that “on a personal level, Byrne has always been approachable and courteous”.
“I do not doubt his commitment and attempts to build a modern, strong, community-focused service during his tenure in Northern Ireland,” he said.
“However, he was frustrated from the outset by the failure of Government to properly finance the PSNI and provide him with the tools and resources needed to do the job.
“I know this is not the way he envisaged his police career would end. I wish Mr Byrne and his family well for the future.”
Welcoming Byrne’s decision to step down, Jeffrey Donaldson has said the resignation is the “first step” towards rebuilding confidence in the force.
“It is the right thing to do following last week’s ruling by Mr Justice Schofield that the PSNI senior command unlawfully disciplined two of its own officers to appease Sinn Féin,” Donaldson said.
“The resignation of the Chief Constable is not an end in itself, but merely an opportunity to make a fresh start in rebuilding that lost confidence both inside and outside the PSNI,” he said.
“At a time when officers are holding the line amidst unprecedented budget cuts, it was the minimum necessary to send a message that the organisation is listening to widely-held concerns.
“The focus now must be on the future of policing in Northern Ireland and ensuring we have efficient, effective policing which everyone can have confidence is impartial in its actions.”
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has thanked Byrne for his work and said he would liaise with the PSNI as a successor was appointed.
With reporting by Press Association
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site