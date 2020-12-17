#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 December 2020
PSNI complete investigation into potential Covid-19 breaches at Bobby Storey funeral

24 people were interviewed over suspected breaches of the North’s Covid-19 regulations.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 2:16 PM
Crowds attend the funeral of Bobby Storey in June
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE PSNI HAS completed its investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 health restrictions in the North arising from the funeral of Bobby Storey.

In a statement this afternoon, the PSNI said it would submit a file to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) tomorrow but would not comment further on an active investigation.

Police interviewed 24 people suspected of having breached the North’s Covid-19 regulations, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and other senior Sinn Féin members.

There was anger in June when large crowds spilled on to the streets of west Belfast despite strict restrictions banning large public gatherings at the time.

A group of 30 walked in the funeral cortege in west Belfast, while hundreds lined the route from St Agnes’ Church to Milltown Cemetery.

It later emerged that Storey was cremated at Roselawn cemetery in the east of the city, where 30 people were allowed to attend an outdoor committal service.

However, eight other cremations that took place on the same day were not allowed services at the site. Belfast City Council later apologised to those families.

O’Neill was called on to resign in the wake of the funeral, and later acknowledged that Stormont’s public health messaging capacity had been undermined by the row over the funeral.

First Minister Arlene Foster also called on the PSNI to address a “dangerous” perception of a two-tier approach to the policing of the funeral.

With reporting from Press Association.

