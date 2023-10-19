Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 19 October 2023 Dublin: 16°C
PA The PSNI made the arrest following a search in Derry.
psni data breach
PSNI arrest man in connection with data breach affecting up to 10,000 police and staff
The PSNI was rocked after details of around 10,000 police officers and staff were published online.
1.2k
0
1 hour ago

DETECTIVES HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a major data breach affecting Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) employees.

The man, aged 44, has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

It followed a search in Derry today and it’s part of the PNSI’s investigation into criminality arising from the breach.

The PSNI was rocked after revelations of a “monumental” data breach in August, which saw details of around 10,000 police officers and staff published online.

The surname, initial, rank or grade and work location of all current officers and civilian staff had been accidentally published in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said the PSNI is attempting to identify anyone who holds information related to the breach.

“We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe,” Kelly said.

Another man was charged with possessing documents in relation to the data breach in late August.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags