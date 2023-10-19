PSNI arrest man in connection with data breach affecting up to 10,000 police and staff

DETECTIVES HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a major data breach affecting Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) employees.

The man, aged 44, has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

It followed a search in Derry today and it’s part of the PNSI’s investigation into criminality arising from the breach.

The PSNI was rocked after revelations of a “monumental” data breach in August, which saw details of around 10,000 police officers and staff published online.

Advertisement

We have arrested a 44-year-old man as part of our investigation into criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach on 8 August. pic.twitter.com/7dEXB7dGmE — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) October 19, 2023

The surname, initial, rank or grade and work location of all current officers and civilian staff had been accidentally published in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said the PSNI is attempting to identify anyone who holds information related to the breach.

“We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe,” Kelly said.

Another man was charged with possessing documents in relation to the data breach in late August.