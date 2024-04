POLICE IN DERRY and Strabane have issued a warning to the public to avoid the Creggan area.

It is understood that a number of petrol bombs were thrown and a van was set alight during an Easter Monday commemoration in Derry City.

In a statement posted to its social media platforms, the PSNI said: “We would ask drivers to avoid Central Drive and the surrounding area in Creggan where there are a number of people with petrol bombs in the area, and a van has been set on fire.

“We will keep you updated.”

Updates to follow.