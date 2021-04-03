#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Saturday 3 April 2021
Advertisement

Eight members of PSNI injured following riots in loyalist area of south Belfast

A local protest turned violent shortly after 8pm last night.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 7:34 AM
5 minutes ago 227 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5399929
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

EIGHT POLICE OFFICERS in the North have been injured following riots in a loyalist area of south Belfast last night.

Officers were targeted by crowds throwing bricks, metal rods, fireworks and manhole covers after 8pm, when a small protest in the Sandy Row area turned violent.

The injuries reported include burns and head and leg injuries.

Seven people were arrested, and a senior Belfast police officer appealed for calm following the disturbances.

“I am appealing to all those involved to stop this appalling behaviour immediately,” Belfast District Commander Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said.

“Police are trying to protect those living in the Shaftesbury Square, Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas and it is completely unacceptable that my officers are coming under sustained attack.

“I would encourage anyone who has influence to use it now and stop the rioting before anyone else is injured, or worse.”

His comments were echoed by Stormont Justice Minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long, who said that words used by political leaders “have consequences”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This is in no-one’s best interests – not the officers dealing with it and not the mostly young people risking their futures by engaging in it,” she tweeted.

“It’s incumbent on leaders to behave responsibly and dial down the inflammatory rhetoric over recent days.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie